AJ Labas' shutout performance leads LSU past South Alabama, 9-4
AJ Labas carved through a powerful South Alabama lineup tossing six shutout innings in the first extending outing of his LSU career.
LSU finished their final mid-week tune up with a 9-4 victory over the Jaguars before SEC play cranks up Friday night against Missouri.
After two previous starts with a pitch count Paul Mainieri took the leash off Labas allowing him to throw 74 pitches. This off-season Labas has back surgery which forced the coaching staff to be cautious earlier on. Maybe the most impressive state on the night was Labas' command around the strike-zone, he reached just one three ball count all night.
The Tigers offense set the tone early with quick run support. Hunter Feduccia laces a bases loaded RBI single in the first marking the seventh time LSU has scored first this season.
Overall, LSU pounded out 11 total hits. Antoine Duplantis also set a career milestone recording his 200th career hit on an RBI single in the seventh inning.
