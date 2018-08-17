79°
Airstrip planned at Louisiana wildlife refuge

Friday, August 17 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) - Louisiana and a local government plan to open an airstrip on a state wildlife refuge near the state's only inhabited barrier island.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Grand Isle Independent Levee District signed an agreement Thursday for the levee district to operate Grand Isle Airport at Elmer's Island.

There used to be a sand airstrip on the 2½-mile-long (4-kilometers) sandy spit.

A news release says Thursday's agreement calls for developing an aircraft hangar, an aircraft ramp and tie down, fuel tanks, fueling area and an area for a terminal building.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says it will increase public use and recreation at the refuge.

Department Secretary Jack Montoucet says it also will provide his workers easier access to the state fisheries research lab and oyster hatchery on Grand Isle.

