Airport shooting suspect back in court for bail hearing

49 minutes 10 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 8:37 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The man suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at a Florida airport is due back in federal court.

A hearing is set for this morning in Fort Lauderdale on whether 26-year-old Esteban Santiago could be released on bail. Prosecutors have said they want Santiago held in custody until trial.

Santiago could get the death penalty if convicted of federal airport violence and firearms charges that resulted in death. He's accused of a Jan. 6 shooting rampage at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim area.

The FBI says that after Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale, he took a 9mm handgun out of a checked gun box, loaded it in a bathroom and emerged firing.

Santiago has yet to enter a plea.

