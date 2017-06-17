79°
Airport honors service dog with retirement party after 5 years on the job

2 hours 2 minutes 59 seconds ago June 17, 2017 Jun 17, 2017 Saturday, June 17 2017 June 17, 2017 9:50 PM in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla. - After years on the job, one lucky dog got the retirement party of a lifetime.

Gema, a service dog who worked at Orlando International Airport for nearly five years, was feted with a party last week.

"We're celebrating the retirement of one of our most loyal and dedicated employees - & we're sending her off in style," the Florida airport wrote on Twitter.

The pup was surrounded by her furry friends, according to the airport which documented the party on social media. Her handler Eddie also saluted Gema.

"In darkness, she is my eyes. She's my sister, my protection. When lonely, she lets me know I'm not," Eddie said of Gema, according to Twitter.

