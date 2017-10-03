82°
Latest Weather Blog
Airlines offer free travel for Las Vegas victims' families
DALLAS - Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air say they are offering free flights to family members of people who were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting.
A Southwest spokeswoman said Tuesday that the offer was good for up to five family members. She said the airline will also help transport bodies of those killed.
A spokeswoman for Allegiant Air says more than a dozen people accepted the airline's offer by midday Tuesday.
At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman in a nearby hotel opened fire on the crowd at a country music festival Sunday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man charged with stalking, resisting arrest after tantrum at LSU library
-
Community leaders host canvass after spree of shootings
-
BRPD meets with State Police, no decision on troopers policing Baton Rouge...
-
Coroner's office en route to Flora Lane house fire
-
Police seeking 'heavily armed' suspect near Seneca Street