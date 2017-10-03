Airlines offer free travel for Las Vegas victims' families

82°
Tuesday, October 03 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DALLAS - Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air say they are offering free flights to family members of people who were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting.
  
A Southwest spokeswoman said Tuesday that the offer was good for up to five family members. She said the airline will also help transport bodies of those killed.
  
A spokeswoman for Allegiant Air says more than a dozen people accepted the airline's offer by midday Tuesday.
  
At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman in a nearby hotel opened fire on the crowd at a country music festival Sunday night.

