Airline says search was thorough

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysia Airlines says the search for Flight 370 has been "thorough and comprehensive."



The underwater search was ended Tuesday after three years of effort failed to find a trace of the plane. It disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board.



The airline said it "remains hopeful that in the near future, new and significant information will come to light and the aircraft would eventually be located."



More recent analysis of debris that has washed ashore in the western Indian Ocean and other data indicated the plane crashed just north of the search zone. But the governments involved say the new information is not conclusive enough to justify a new search.