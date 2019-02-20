56°
Airline offering tickets from Shreveport to Destin, Florida

1 week 1 day 3 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Shreveport Regional Airport Facebook

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - An American discount airline is offering tickets from a Louisiana city to a Florida city.

The Shreveport Times reports Allegiant Air is offering tickets from Shreveport to Destin at prices starting at $49 one-way. The flights will be twice-weekly, leaving on Mondays and Fridays.

A Shreveport Regional Airport Facebook post says the first flight will take off May 17 and is currently scheduled to continue through Sept. 2. It says non-stop flights from Shreveport Regional Airport to Destin were previously provided by now-defunct Vision Airlines in 2011.

The post says Allegiant has provided Shreveport Regional Airport with year-round, non-stop flights to Las Vegas for the past 13 years. The airline has also provided seasonal service to the Orlando-Sanford Airport.

