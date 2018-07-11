80°
Airline Hwy. intersection upgrade underway in Ascension Parish

By: Mark Armstrong

GONZALES - Left turn lanes soon to be added to Highway 621 at Airline Hwy just north of the city. Left turn signals are already in place on the two-lane road but it only helps so much with congestion.

"Traffic is so bad in the morning and the afternoon," said business owner Ibrahim Muasher. He owns a seafood restaurant and gas station on the corner.

"The new lanes will be good for everyone," he said.

Work began Tuesday with crews installing new drainage culverts. The project will take 45 days, weather permitting.

Lane closures are likely during work but never between the hours of 5 am to 9 am and 2 pm to 7 pm, Monday through Friday.

