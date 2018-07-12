90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Airline Highway at KCS railroad tracks to close for August repairs

5 hours 55 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 10:55 AM July 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway will be closed at the Kansas City Southern railroad track east of the Old Mississippi River Bridge for railroad repairs.

The roadway will be closed from 7 p.m. August 3 until 5 a.m. on August 6. Crews will be replacing the tracks, according to a release from DOTD.

The detour for the route is below:

Westbound US 190 (From Baton Rouge): Traffic will be detoured onto I-110 Southbound toward I-10 West.

Eastbound US 190 (From Opelousas): Traffic will be detoured onto LA 1 Southbound toward I-10 East.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days