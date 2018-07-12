Airline Highway at KCS railroad tracks to close for August repairs

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway will be closed at the Kansas City Southern railroad track east of the Old Mississippi River Bridge for railroad repairs.

The roadway will be closed from 7 p.m. August 3 until 5 a.m. on August 6. Crews will be replacing the tracks, according to a release from DOTD.

The detour for the route is below:

Westbound US 190 (From Baton Rouge): Traffic will be detoured onto I-110 Southbound toward I-10 West.

Eastbound US 190 (From Opelousas): Traffic will be detoured onto LA 1 Southbound toward I-10 East.