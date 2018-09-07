79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Airline Highway at KCS railroad tracks reopened after morning closure

3 hours 41 minutes ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 September 07, 2018 9:32 AM September 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - The westbound lane of Airline Highway at the Kansas City Southern railroad track east of the Old Mississippi River Bridge has reopened.

According to a release, the lane was closed Friday morning due to a busted panel. The issue was repaired before noon. Officials didn't say how the panel was damaged. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days