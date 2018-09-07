79°
Latest Weather Blog
Airline Highway at KCS railroad tracks reopened after morning closure
WEST BATON ROUGE - The westbound lane of Airline Highway at the Kansas City Southern railroad track east of the Old Mississippi River Bridge has reopened.
According to a release, the lane was closed Friday morning due to a busted panel. The issue was repaired before noon. Officials didn't say how the panel was damaged.
All lanes are now open on US 190 West past Scenic Hwy following railroad maintenance. There is no congestion.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 7, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies seeking suspicious man seen wandering Ascension Parish neighborhood
-
LSU unveils 'The Chute', a new premium drinking spot in Tiger Stadium
-
Two former fraternity members plead no contest in LSU hazing case
-
Three arrested, four motorcycles recovered after Gonzales burglary
-
Downtown library fix will cost about $1.9 million