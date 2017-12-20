70°
Airline Highway at Greenwell Springs closed until Friday

Wednesday, December 20 2017
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Airline Highway is closed in the southbound direction at Greenwell Springs for necessary drainage repairs operations.

The road closed today at 6 a.m. According to DOTD, the road will reopen Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.

Motorists may detour from Airline Highway southbound to Greenwell Springs Road to Wooddale Boulevard, then to Choctaw Drive, and back to Airline Highway southbound.

