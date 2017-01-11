74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Airgas in Geismar catches fire, one employee injured

January 11, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

GEISMAR - According to a statement from Airgas Welding and Gas Supplies, a fire broke out Wednesday morning at its Geismar location. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in a lab area.

According to the statement, the building was immediately evacuated, and one employee suffered minor injuries. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the person was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

There was no damage to the surrounding community, but the fire shut down LA 30 in both directions between LA 3115 and LA 73 for about an hour Wednesday morning.

The fire has since been put out. Airgas said its emergency response team is on its way to Ascension Parish, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates and check Twitter for alerts.

