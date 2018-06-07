Air Quality Alert issued for Baton Rouge Metro through Friday

Thursday, mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will enhance ozone production in Louisiana. In addition, surface high pressure will produce light and variable winds, reducing pollutant dispersion. As a result, AQI levels will be mid- to high-Moderate in most cities, with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels expected in Baton Rouge. Friday, light and variable winds will continue to limit pollutant dispersion in Louisiana, and sunny skies with temperatures in the low- to mid-90s will support ozone production. These conditions, combined with pollutant carryover from Thursday, will result in high-Moderate AQI levels throughout most of the state, with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels expected in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Saturday, calm winds will limit dispersion through the morning hours, and mostly sunny and warm conditions will continue to aid ozone formation. However, south-southwesterly winds will develop in the afternoon, increasing pollutant dispersion and leading to Moderate AQI levels.

This area includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Ascension and Pointe Coupee parishes. The weather conditions will be favorable for the formation of ozone.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

Area residents are encouraged to take one or more of the following

voluntary actions to help reduce the formation of ozone:



• Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight.

• Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.

• Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame.

• If you barbeque, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid.

• Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch



Incorporating these tips into your daily routines can make a significant difference. We all have a stake in better air quality. SPREAD THE WORD by telling family, friends, co-workers and neighbors about OZONE ACTION DAYS.

More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov.