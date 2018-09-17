94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Air Force: Space Force Would Cost $13 Billion Over 5 Years

1 hour 58 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 September 17, 2018 4:24 PM September 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - An internal Air Force document says President Donald Trump's planned creation of a Space Force could cost nearly $13 billion in its first five years.
  
The estimate is made in a memo written by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson. She proposes pushing ahead with the transition to a Space Force whose main focus would be competition with Russia and China.
  
Creation of Space Force as a separate military service will require congressional approval.
  
A copy of the Sept. 14 Air Force memo was obtained by The Associated Press.
  
The memo says the first-year cost of a Space Force would be $3.3 billion, and the cost over five years would be an estimated $12.9 billion.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days