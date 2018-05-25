74°
Air Force reveals murder charges in March stabbing death

Friday, May 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ArkLaTex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - An airman assigned to a northwest Louisiana air force base is charged with stabbing to death a fellow airman on March 26 while both were in Guam.

Officials at Barksdale Air Force Base say Isaiah Edwards is in custody there, charged with the murder of Bradley Hale. Both Hale and Edwards were assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as electronic warfare journeymen.

Hale was from Montgomery County, Texas, and joined the Air Force in 2016. Father Rodney Hale tells The Times of Shreveport that Edwards often tried to start fights and had been his son's roommate.

Bradley Hale was found in his quarters at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam with three cuts to his neck. The Air Force says a preliminary hearing was held May 11.

