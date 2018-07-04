88°
Air-conditioned dog houses are popping up across the country
BATON ROUGE - Air-conditioned houses for dogs are popping up outside of restaurants and stores across the country thanks to a company called DogSpot.
DogSpot offers fully air-conditioned and ventilated mini-houses where dogs can stay while their owners eat a meal inside a restaurant or run a quick errand.
The service for dogs operates similarly to the way Uber works for humans. Dog owners use an app to reserve a nearby house for their furry friend up to 15 minutes in advance.
The owner can unlock the house via the app, and then also monitor their dog on the app through a webcam.
The fee is 30 cents per minute or a $19.99 monthly membership.
