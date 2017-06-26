70°
Latest Weather Blog
Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.
The company announced the expected action Monday morning Tokyo time. Takata confirmed that most of its assets will be bought by rival Key Safety Systems, based in suburban Detroit.
Takata was done in by defective inflators that can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, spewing out shrapnel. They're responsible for at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries and touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans flying high as Tigers advance to CWS finals
-
Water creeps into Central neighborhoods overnight
-
VIDEO: Dad, daughter catch teen as she falls from Six Flags ride
-
Watson residents say new drainage ditches will do more harm than good
-
EBR Metro Council to vote on parish-wide smoking ban Wednesday