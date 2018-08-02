Aiports testing new technology, no more removing items from carry-ons

Airports may be adopting a new technology that will allow passengers to keep liquids and laptops in their carry-ons.

The Transportation Security Administration is testing a computed tomography (CT) scanners for small luggage, according to CNN.

The X-ray technology will generate a 3D image instead of the 2D created now. This images will give security 3 axes to analyze for any weapons or contraband.

"Use of CT technology substantially improves TSA's threat detection capability at the checkpoint," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a statement.

They announced Monday, that by the end of this year they should have 40 units in U.S. airports.

Within the next few months, 15 units will be sent to the listed airports:

Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Houston Hobby Airport (HOU)

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)