84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

AIDS drugs show more promise for preventing new infections

4 hours 52 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 July 24, 2018 6:00 AM July 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus.

In one study, there were no infections among gay men who used a two-drug combo pill either daily or just before and after sex with someone with HIV. In a second study, no uninfected men caught the virus if they had sex only with a partner whose HIV was well suppressed by medicines.

Both studies were discussed Tuesday at the International AIDS conference in Amsterdam. There is no AIDS vaccine, so other prevention methods are crucial to curb the epidemic. About 36 million people worldwide have HIV and 1.8 million new infections occur each year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days