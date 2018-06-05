71°
Aide dismissive of McCain departs White House

1 hour 36 seconds ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 June 05, 2018 8:03 PM June 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Yahoo News
WASHINGTON (AP) - A West Wing aide who was dismissive of gravely ill Sen. John McCain during a closed-door meeting last month has left the White House.
  
White House spokesman Raj Shah says, "Kelly Sadler is no longer employed within the Executive Office of the President."
  
Sadler told colleagues last month they should disregard McCain's opinion on President Donald Trump's CIA nominee because "he's dying anyway," a remark that led to a torrent of criticism.
  
The Trump administration declined to publicly apologize and Trump demanded a crackdown on whoever leaked the story to the media.
  
The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
  
Sadler apologized to the McCain family privately, but McCain's daughter asked for a public apology.
  
Sadler's departure was first reported by CNN.
