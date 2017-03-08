75°
PHOTOS: As school dismissed, major intersection closed due to overturned truck

March 08, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

DUTCHTOWN - Sheriff's deputies asked people to avoid the area around the Highway 73/Highway 74 intersection Wednesday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler flipped at the intersection.  The crash blocked traffic around the time nearby Dutchtown High School was dismissing.  
Witnesses told WBRZ, the truck just toppled over.
"Looks like they just tried to make a turn and flipped over in the middle of the street," a worker at a business at the corner said. 
*************
