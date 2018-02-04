60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Agriculture dept. rolls out new 'Certified Louisiana' logos

6 hours 7 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, February 04 2018 Feb 4, 2018 February 04, 2018 11:43 AM February 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: DIG Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's agriculture department has unveiled a new "Certified Louisiana" logo for products made or grown in the state, hoping to spur people to shop for locally produced goods.
  
The logo program itself isn't new. But Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain's office has new logo designs and a new website to try to boost visibility of the Louisiana's agricultural products.
  
To get the logo, a product has to be made, grown manufactured, processed or produced in the state. The company also must be deemed in compliance with state and federal permitting and licensing laws.
  
The agriculture department determines who gets the logo, which includes Certified Louisiana, Certified Cajun, Certified Creole or Certified Farm to Table. The agency charges a $25 application fee and a $30 registration fee for each approved logo.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days