Agreement reached to end strike by video-game voice actors

1 hour 5 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2017 Sep 25, 2017 September 25, 2017 6:34 PM September 25, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Sony
LOS ANGELES - Video-game voice actors have agreed to end a nearly yearlong strike against several major gaming publishers.
  
The actors union SAG-AFTRA and a representative for the publishers said Monday that they reached a tentative agreement on Saturday to end the strike.
  
It calls for actors who work multiple sessions on games to receive additional payments and contains a requirement that companies disclose to actors what game they will be working on.
  
The actors began a strike against several video game companies, including Activision Productions Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Take 2 Productions Inc. and WB Games.
  
The work stoppage focused on payments to the actors, as well as complaints that actors were not being told which projects they were being considered for until after they were hired.
