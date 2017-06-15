Aggravated arson charge to be added in fatal house fire

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has issued a new arrest warrant for a man whose girlfriend died in a house fire in May, court records show.

Edward Allen, 35, is expected to be booked Thursday with aggravated arson in the May 26 fire at 5729 Henagen St., authorities said.

He was initially arrested just after the fire on a count of communication of false information of a planned arson and has been in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The fire killed 32-year-old Amanda Korkosz. Several other people escaped without injury.

Investigators determined an arsonist used liquid accelerant to set the blaze inside the living room at 5729 Henagen St.

A witness told investigators she heard Allen say he would burn his girlfriend's home down if she kicked him out again. Another witness reported seeing Allen and Korkosz arguing in front of the home on the morning of the fire, according to the warrant.