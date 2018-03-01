77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Agents seeking information after two bears found shot to death

1 hour 59 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, March 01 2018 Mar 1, 2018 March 01, 2018 8:22 AM March 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY- Agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are seeking leads in the case of two black bears that were illegally killed in St. Mary Parish.

According to a release, a citizen alerted authorities on Feb. 14 about a dead black bear that was located off Humble Canal in a marshy area about 10 miles south of Franklin. Agents responded to the scene and later found another dead black bear about a mile and a half away from the first report.

A necropsy revealed that both adult male bears were shot and illegally killed between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

Multiple agencies are teaming up to offer a reward totaling $5,500 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of the bears.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killings can call 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days