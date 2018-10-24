Agents nab possible explosive devices sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN

74°
5 hours 24 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 October 24, 2018 8:32 AM October 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Clinton home/ WSB Radio

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The agency says neither Clinton nor Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures. It says the devices were discovered late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that a “functional explosive device” was found during screening at Bill and Hillary Clintons’ suburban New York home. The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros. The Secret Service says a second package was addressed to Obama and was intercepted in Washington.

CNN says its offices in Manhattan have been evacuated because of a suspicious package. The news network reported on Wednesday morning that a police bomb squad was at its offices.
