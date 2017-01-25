Agents find drugs, weapons in home next to elementary school

IBERIA - Agents from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and SWAT recovered several drugs, firearms and cash while executing a search warrant within 1,000 feet of an elementary school Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Louis Ackal, agents searched a home on Ann Street occupied by 32-year-old Akia Celestine in reference to illegal drug activity. Celestine attempted to escape through a back window but was captured by police surrounding the house.

Agents found $33,000 worth of narcotics in the home, including powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, codeine and various prescription pills. They also recovered two loaded handguns, a loaded semi-automatic rifle, drug paraphernalia, and more than $1,100 in cash inside the home.

Celestine faces multiple illegal narcotics charges including possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and monies derived from drug proceeds.

Agents are now searching for the homeowner, 27-year-old Akimo Hypolite, who is wanted for the same narcotics charges.