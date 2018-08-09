Agency seeking relocation vouchers for residents at maligned Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority is working to relocate residents living in the Elm Grove Gardens apartments.

WBRZ previously reported that crime and insufficient living conditions had been reported at the complex. Since the flood of August 2016,residents in the Elm Grove Garden Apartments say they have seen the options for living spaces decline while seeing an increase in rent and criminal activity.

Many of the units are boarded up and appear abandoned. Currently, there are 50 to 60 units in the complex that are occupied. District 2 Councilwoman Chauna Banks has spoken out about the apartments, saying the complex has insufficient living conditions. Last week, she held a joint meeting to discuss the the apartments.

According to a release from EBRPHA, the vouchers would allow the residents to relocate to other available housing options. The Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to contact a relocation firm to assist each of the 64 families with finding new housing utilizing the Tenant Protection Vouchers.

Elm Grove residents in need of assistance can call the director of Assisted Housing, at 225-923-8100 or email janderson@ebrpha.org.