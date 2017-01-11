Agencies share over $1 million from Shreveport money laundering case

SHREVEPORT - A federal prosecutor says more than $1 million is being handed over to law enforcement agencies as the result of a money laundering case involving a northwest Louisiana car dealership.



U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley said Wednesday the money is going to state police, the Caddo, Bossier (BOH'-zhur) and DeSoto Parish sheriff's offices and the police departments of Shreveport and Bossier City.



The agencies are sharing in money forfeited as the result of the prosecution of a Shreveport area auto business and finance company. A news release from Finley's office says each agency is receiving about $174,170.



Two of the owners - 54-year old Michael Paul Boyter and 53-year-old Anthony Reuben Riley of Shreveport - were sentenced to prison in 2014 in connection with laundering of drug money.