AgCenter: OK strawberry season likely despite bad weather

AMITE - The LSU AgCenter says some strawberry growers were hit by floods, wind and freezing temperatures, but others are optimistic about the season.



AgCenter agent Whitney Wallace in Tangipahoa Parish says that overall, the damage is not too bad.



Natalie Jones, farm manager of Faust Farms in Amite says tornado-force winds damaged her packing shed. But she says her 10 acres of strawberries suffered only minor damage from heavy rains and frigid temperatures.



Most growers use cloth covers to keep the heat around the plants to avoid extensive damage to the crop. Jones says she double-covered some fields.



The number of strawberry farmers in the state has decreased from about 200 in 2005 to just over 80 now.