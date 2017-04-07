Latest Weather Blog
AG's office to hold fair housing workshops
BATON ROUGE – April is National Fair Housing Month and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is hosting several educational workshops on fair housing throughout the state.
The workshops are free and will focus on educating the public about their housing rights.
Landry said his office will continue to work hard to ensure that citizens are treated fairly when buying or renting homes.
The housing workshops are as follows:
Saturday, April 8, 2017: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Fair Housing Information Session
In conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Area Disaster Recovery Resource Fair
New Orleans East Hospital
5620 Read Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
Tuesday, April 11, 2017: 9:15 AM – 11:30 AM
Fair Housing Workshop for General Public
Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office
1885 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA
Wednesday, April 12, 2017: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Fair Housing Workshop for Realtors and General Public
In conjunction with Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Human Services Department
Lake Charles Civic Center
900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA
Thursday, April 13, 2017: 9:45 AM – 12:15 PM
Fair Housing Workshop for Realtors
In Conjunction with Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors
Baton Rouge Realtors Association Building
14101 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA
Thursday, April 13, 2017: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Fair Housing Workshop for Baton Rouge Apartment Association Members
Baton Rouge Realtors Associations Building
14101 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA
Friday, April 28, 2017: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Fair Housing Workshop for General Public
Slidell City Auditorium
2056 Second Street, Slidell, LA