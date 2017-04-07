AG's office to hold fair housing workshops

BATON ROUGE – April is National Fair Housing Month and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is hosting several educational workshops on fair housing throughout the state.

The workshops are free and will focus on educating the public about their housing rights.

Landry said his office will continue to work hard to ensure that citizens are treated fairly when buying or renting homes.

The housing workshops are as follows:

Saturday, April 8, 2017: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Fair Housing Information Session

In conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Area Disaster Recovery Resource Fair

New Orleans East Hospital

5620 Read Boulevard, New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, April 11, 2017: 9:15 AM – 11:30 AM

Fair Housing Workshop for General Public

Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office

1885 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA

Wednesday, April 12, 2017: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Fair Housing Workshop for Realtors and General Public

In conjunction with Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Human Services Department

Lake Charles Civic Center

900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA

Thursday, April 13, 2017: 9:45 AM – 12:15 PM

Fair Housing Workshop for Realtors

In Conjunction with Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors

Baton Rouge Realtors Association Building

14101 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA

Thursday, April 13, 2017: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Fair Housing Workshop for Baton Rouge Apartment Association Members

Baton Rouge Realtors Associations Building

14101 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA

Friday, April 28, 2017: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fair Housing Workshop for General Public

Slidell City Auditorium

2056 Second Street, Slidell, LA