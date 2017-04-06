AG: Man arrested for stealing more than $400,000 from teacher's retirement system

BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested after the Attorney General's office says that he took more than $400,000 from the Louisiana Teacher's Retirement System over a span of several years.

Lester Joseph II, 42, was arrested on 201 counts of felony theft and two counts of identity theft. Joseph allegedly forged his father's signature on beneficiary checks and cashed them from 1999 – 2016, illegally collecting a total of $462,423.

According to the report by the retirement system, Ruby Joseph died in 1997 and listed her husband, Lester Joseph, Sr. as her beneficiary. Joseph, Sr. began receiving benefits in January 1998 but died that same year in October.

The retirement system, unaware of Joseph, Sr.'s death, continued sending the benefit checks which were allegedly received and cashed by his son.