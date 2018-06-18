74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

AG Jeff Sessions receives award in New Orleans, five protesters arrested

1 hour 51 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 June 18, 2018 1:17 PM June 18, 2018 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW ORLEANS - Five people have been arrested in the midst of a protest while Attorney General Jeff Sessions received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office says five protesters were arrested outside of the National Sheriff's Association Convention. However, details were not immediately available on the circumstances surrounding the arrests.

NOPD says one protester was struck by a vehicle, but refused medical treatment. The driver of the vehicle will not be charged, according to police.

A report from WWL-TV says Sessions took the opportunity during his speech to show his support for law enforcement.

He then addressed the controversy at the US-Mexico border where families are being separated by authorities as they illegally enter the country.

"We do not want to separate children from their parents, we do not want parents to bring their children in illegally," he said. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring their children or other children to the country unlawfully by giving them immunity."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days