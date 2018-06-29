90°
AG: High court should decide if DC sniper gets resentenced

3 hours 6 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 June 29, 2018 4:15 PM June 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's attorney general said he'll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if Washington, D.C., sniper Lee Boyd Malvo should get a new sentencing hearing.
 
Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Friday that Malvo's resentencing should be put on hold as he seeks the Supreme Court's review. Herring asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to halt a recent order that granted Malvo a new penalty hearing.
 
Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in the Washington area in 2002. Muhammad was executed. Malvo got several life terms, including four in Virginia.
 
The 4th Circuit ruled last week that Malvo should be resentenced in Virginia under the Supreme Court's new rules for punishing juveniles. Herring argues Malvo's sentence already complies with those rules.

