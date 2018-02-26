60°
Ag chief warns of river flooding in north, central Louisiana
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's top agriculture official is warning livestock and farm equipment owners in the northwestern part of the state to be prepared for river flooding.
Commissioner Mike Strain says in a Monday news release that heavy rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday could lead to flooding along the Red River. He said preparations should be made in case it becomes necessary to move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Strain said flooding is expected to continue downriver to Alexandria in central Louisiana on Thursday. He said livestock owners requiring assistance should contact their local emergency preparedness offices.
