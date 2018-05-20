Afternoon Showers Will Linger

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A couple of spotty showers through the evening will dry out by around 7 PM. Partly cloudy skies will stay overhead tonight, as temperatures will slowly cool into the 70s by 9 PM and eventually reaching a low of 70°. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday, with clouds building through the late morning and early afternoon. These clouds will lead to showers and isolated storms beginning in the afternoon and extending into the evening hours. Showers will slow as we approach sunset, and drier conditions will stay through the overnight hours as temperatures drop around 70°.

Up Next: Developing showers and storms through the afternoon hours will continue through the week, with shower chances increasing into the weekend. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees through the week, but could stay in the 80s on Tuesday for the first time since May 10th. Showers could become widespread for Memorial Day weekend, as a potential disturbance may be knocking on our door.

THE EXPLANATION:

An approaching low pressure system from our north and west will be increasing moisture and humidity across Louisiana and Mississippi to start the workweek. This system will stall and flatten to our north, but will continue to pull gulf moisture onshore to keep conditions sticky and afternoon storms developing. The front will finally break up as we get into the midweek, but a disturbance will likely develop just off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula this week. Models are in disagreement in terms of track and intensity, with one keeping along the east coast and the other bringing it along the Louisiana coast through the weekend and into the workweek. Current analysis hints at a more easterly track, but showers and storms will increase and be widespread regardless.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.