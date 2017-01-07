Afternoon house fire reported on North 44th Street

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of North 44th Street.

The fire occurred at 1:42 p.m. When firefighters arrived, five occupants of the home escaped the flames unharmed. According to the fire department, the fire was caused by combustibles that were stored too close to the water heater.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 worth of damage to the home.

Red Cross was also called to the scene to assist the residents.