Afternoon fire on Washington Avenue caused by extension cord

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an afternoon fire on Washington Avenue that was caused by an overloaded extension cord.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 2 p.m. in the 5200 block of Washington Avenue. Firefighters arrived to the scene to find the living area and the attic engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished quickly, however the flames caused extensive damage.

BRFD says that damages caused by the fire are estimated to be worth around $40,000.

Only one of the four occupants of the home was present at the time of the fire and there are no reports of injuries.

Red Cross, EMS and Entergy were also called to the scene.