Afternoon fire at Sherwood Acres Apartments seen by drivers

55 minutes 23 seconds ago July 07, 2017 Jul 7, 2017 Friday, July 07 2017 July 07, 2017 5:47 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A fire at the Sherwood Acres Apartments was seen by drivers on Friday afternoon. 

A WBRZ viewer sent in photos of the flames from the front door of one of the first floor units. According to witnesses, the flames were noticed around 4:30 p.m. and were quickly extinguished.

Witnesses say they saw a neighbor putting out the fire with a garden hose.

According to the fire department, the fire was contained to the exterior of the unit. There are no reports of injuries or how the fire was caused at this time.  

It appears the fire was contained to one unit and did not spread to others. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

