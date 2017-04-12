81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After years of cuts, Louisiana colleges threatened with more

1 hour 3 minutes 10 seconds ago April 12, 2017 Apr 12, 2017 Wednesday, April 12 2017 April 12, 2017 2:58 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's public colleges have been hammered by budget cuts over nearly a decade, and they're staring down the threat of another round of slashing.

Higher education leaders pleaded their case for funding Wednesday before state lawmakers on a House budget committee.

University officials received no suggestions more dollars would be heading their way in the budget year that begins July 1. And they received no assurances their campuses would be protected from further reductions after $700 million in state financing cuts since 2008.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' budget plan would cut another $17 million in state funding for campuses next year, unless lawmakers agree to raise taxes.

Republicans in the majority-GOP Legislature are showing resistance to the governor's tax proposal - and to raising more money for state government spending.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days