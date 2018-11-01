After year-long saga, woman finally gets proof of ownership for mobile home

WALKER - A homeowner who's been waiting nearly a year to get the title to her mobile home doesn't have to wait any longer.

Audrey Quinlan first contacted 2 On Your Side in September 2018. She purchased her mobile home from Southern Heritage Homes in Denham Springs and paid for it in full on November 22, 2017.

"It shouldn't have to take that long," said Quinlan.

Wednesday, when Quinlan opened her mailbox she was surprised to see the title for her mobile home. She never imagined that some paperwork would cause her months of stress.

"We signed a paper for them to go ahead and get the title for us," she said. "We didn't get the title right away but they said 30 to 90 days. After 90 days passed I started calling."

She also never imagined there'd be others in her same position. At least four households that purchased a mobile home through Southern Heritage Homes have been waiting for a title for months, some more than a year.

Quinlan says the calendar months continued to flip by and she wasn't getting the results she had been hoping for. In September, WBRZ put her in touch with the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Commission through the State Fire Marshal's Office. At a commission meeting last month, Southern Heritage was ordered to cease and desist selling mobile homes until its title issues were addressed. Quinlan's title is now safe in her hands.

"If something happens now at least I have my title I can show it's mine," she said.

The Manufactured Housing Commission says there are still customers of Southern Heritage that have not received their titles, but has confirmed the title paperwork has been filed at the Office of Motor Vehicles. Southern Heritage could be facing penalties through the OMV for not filing the title paperwork in a timely manner. The State Fire Marshal's Office says it's investigating Southern Heritage for possible criminal charges.

The cease and desist still stands.