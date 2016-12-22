After weeks sitting at curb, debris removed after On Your Side report

BATON ROUGE – It’s been a slow agonizing process. And Linda Randall is tired of waiting.

The debris sitting outside her home has been here for weeks. She’s gutted her house and is anxious to move on. She says the parish cleanup process is slowing her down and she can’t understand why her neighbors’ yards are getting attention while hers is not.

Randall said three to four trucks have passed her house. She has even spoken to one of the drivers. Yet, her pile still sits in her yard.

Debris removal is well underway in the 70812 ZIP code. And while some streets are now clean, there are some homes on passed streets that are not being touched.

Randall says she’s called the city and collection company several times. She even signed paper-work to give collectors permission to enter her property. Still, she can’t get the answer she’s looking for.

City officials say crews have moved to the second phase of debris pickup and the first parish wide collection pass is complete. A debris progress map shows Randall’s street was first passed Sept. 9. She just wants to know why she was left out.

WBRZ On Your Side called the City-Parish Thursday afternoon to ask why Randall’s home was skipped. Their answer: low hanging wires prevented proper equipment from getting to the home.

But, the story ends on with good news. Randall said that crews were able to make it to her home Thursday afternoon to pick up the debris.

If you have a story that you could use our help with, email us at onyourside@wbrz.com