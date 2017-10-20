After WBRZ report, principal facing more allegations of locking kids in closet

BATON ROUGE – The former principal and founder of a charter school faces additional charges of false imprisonment following a WBRZ report last month.

Two, new arrest warrants were filed for Shafeeq Shamsid-Deen, 31, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Friday. WBRZ previously reported on Deen's arrest in September for similar charges.

In all cases, kindergartners reported being locked in a dark closet as punishment.

In the two most recent arrest documents, kids reported being put in the closet in April for talking during lunch or a movie being shown at school. Previously, a child said they were put in a closet for being “bad.” Deen was arrested originally after teachers found the 5-year-old.

Parents who most recently reported issues said they did so after seeing news coverage about Deen's arrest. WBRZ first reported on allegations in September.

In each of the three cases, Deen is accused of cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment charges.

Deen founded the school where the incidents occurred, Laurel Oaks Charter School at 440 N. Foster. A school official said Friday Deen had been fired along with two of his family members.

