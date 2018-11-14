After third cancer diagnosis, local mother undergoing experimental treatment

BATON ROUGE- She's already beaten cancer twice, but her fight's not over yet.

Treva Parolli-Barnes began her bouts with breast cancer when she was 35 years old. After her first diagnosis, she immediately got a mastectomy and began chemotherapy until she was cancer-free.

To her surprise, the potentially deadly illness came back with a force 3 years later.

"The second time, I was punched in the gut. You think you got it and boom it's back," Barnes said.

Ten years later, with her husband and her 15-year-old daughter by her side, she's fighting back cancer for the third time in her life.

"This time I'm done," Barnes said.

She learned just a few months ago that she has a rare genetic mutation called Li-Fraumeni, which has caused her cancer to return on multiple occasions.

She is now trying to rid herself of the sickness for good with a new experimental form of immunotherapy for breast cancer. Doctors say the therapy will use own her immune system to attack the cancer. Though because of the nature of the treatment, it's not covered by insurance.

Barnes says she isn't doing this just for herself but for her daughter too. Her daughter Bella has not been tested for cancer yet, but experts say she has a fair chance of being diagnosed herself. If the treatment works on her, she hopes that it could also work for her daughter should the need arise.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, where Barnes works, will be holding a benefit for her at their office on 4030 T.B. Herndon Ave. Thursday starting at 10:30 am. They will be selling jambalaya plates for $8 a piece.