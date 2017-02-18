62°
After son's suicide, dad starts 'The Kindness Challenge'
HOLMDEL, N.J. - A mourning father's desire to honor his late son through good deeds and a focus on the positive aspects of life has inspired thousands around the globe.
New Jersey resident Dennis Vassallo launched "The Kindness Challenge" on Facebook on Jan. 31. It urges people to do good deeds without expecting anything in return and to focus more on the positive.
Vassallo also saw the social media page as a way to deal with the division, rancor and anger he constantly saw online. When the page went public, he thought a few dozen of his family's online friends might join in.
Less than a month later, "The Kindness Challenge" has more than 40,000 followers.
