After On Your Side report, FEMA finally picks up flood victim's trailer

DENHAM SPRINGS - Some flood victims are still living out of manufactured housing units. But one man says he's been moved out of his since November, and it took a call to 2 On Your Side to get it taken away this week.

"At least five different times we've called," said Sterling Vincent, who's been out of his MHU for months.

Normalcy is what the flood victim is after, and he's just about there.

"I feel terrible, we've got a trailer sitting here that's ready to be used by somebody and nobody is picking it up," Vincent said earlier this week.

Vincent said the unit was the only thing keeping him from moving forward.

"We'd like to get our yard back."

Instead, it's been blocked by the trailer.

And while he says he's blessed to have had it, Vincent says the trailer has overstayed its welcome.

The inspection's been done and the keys have been turned in. But still, Vincent has seen a number of neighboring units, clearing out well before him.

"We were in our house way before those people finished," Vincent remarked, pointing out other homes in his neighborhood. " I don't understand why they haven't come got ours."

He called FEMA in mid-December to ask about a pick-up date, but he was told it would take about two weeks before the trailer would be picked up. With the end of January approaching, Vincent had seen no sign of anyone coming to get his MHU.

After WBRZ aired Vincent's story Tuesday night, he received some welcome news.

Less than a day after the On Your Side story aired, FEMA was in Vincent's yard picking up his trailer.