After I-12 wreck, mother's emotional Facebook post criticizes careless driver

DENHAM SPRINGS – In a series of emotional Facebook messages, a mother has updated the tragic story of a car accident that's left her five-month-old clinging to life at an area hospital.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on I-12 in Livingston Parish. Police said vehicles collided on the eastbound stretch of interstate around mile marker 10. A handful of people were rushed to the hospital, including the infant.

At the hospital, the child's mother shared pictures of the baby connected to life-support machines. Breathing tubes and a neck brace were seen in the picture posted on social media.

Accompanying the picture was a message about the crash: “All I could remember was waking up to my head going back and forth and trying to stop it. I couldn't breath [sic] or see. And when I stopped, I turned to my right and her car seat was in my dash board with her in it. I couldn't rip open my door so all I could do was bang on it, screaming 'my baby, my baby.'”

Witnesses said the driver who hit the woman and her child was texting, according to the post on Facebook.

“I hope you rot [in] hell,” the mother posted.

Police did not reveal specific information about the cause of the crash but said impairment is not suspected. Though, the crash remains under investigation.

Police did not release the name of the driver who caused the wreck.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz