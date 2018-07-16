After hit-and-run crash man faces 4th DWI charge

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing his fourth DWI charge after crashing into another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The crash was reported on Burbank Drive near Gardere Lane on Saturday.

According to an arrest report, the victim and a passenger were sitting at a red light in their vehicle when they were hit from behind. After the crash, the second vehicle fled the scene.

Through an investigation, authorities identified Louis Richards as the driver of the second vehicle. While speaking with Richards, he admitted to authorities that he had several drinks at an area bar. When asked about the damage to his car, Richards claimed he didn't know what happened.

Richards was charged with hit and run and DWI. Records show that Richards was charged three previous times in 2009 and 2010 for DWI.