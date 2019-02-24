After fatal shark attack, some complain of slow response

BOSTON (AP) - Some Cape Cod residents are concerned officials are responding too slowly after last summer's two shark attacks.

A long-awaited study on shark prevention strategies is launching, but it won't be completed before the summer as hoped.

Wellfleet Town Manager Dan Hoort and other officials say they're focused on expanding lifeguard hours, installing emergency call boxes and other measures this beach season.

But Chatham fisherman Nick Muto is among those concerned officials won't ultimately address the massive seal population great white sharks feast on.

The study will analyze seal culls, shark barriers and new technology like aerial drones.

A Revere man killed off Wellfleet last September was the nation's lone fatal shark attack last year and Massachusetts' first in decades.

A New York man was also badly bitten off Truro but survived.