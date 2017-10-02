After dry September, rain on the way Monday

The area will be a little wet early this week, which may be a good thing for some area lawns and gardens. Barely any rain fell in September, making it the driest on record at Metro Airport (since 1930) and the second driest ever recorded in Baton Rouge (since 1892). Still, a wet summer leaves an overall surplus for the year.

Today and Tonight: Your Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Activity should increase through the day. As is common with warm season storm, downpours could result in brief, localized street flooding. Expect highs to reach the mid 80s before the onset of rain. Overnight will stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Up Next: While a few showers will continue to linger into Tuesday, the rest of the week looks dry. We may find that highs slip into the 90s one day this week, nut most afternoons are expected to remain in the upper 80s. Low temperatures will even drop into the 60s again signifying just a slight reduction in humidity from the summertime, which we can always appreciate.

The Tropics: In the tropics, the Atlantic Basin has finally settled down a bit and no development is expected over the next two days. We will continue to monitor the favorable regions of the southern Gulf and western Caribbean as we move through October. For more information on what may occur there, CLICK HERE.

THE EXPLANATION:

A fast moving open tropical wave moving from east to west across the northern Gulf of Mexico will cause coverage and intensity of rain to ramp up after sunrise due to heating and deeper on shore flow. With precipitable water values over two inches, rain production will be efficient with downpours possible. The heaviest activity will occur along and south of I-12/I-10 with considerably lighter and lesser rain in southwest Mississippi and adjacent Parishes. The wave will also increase tides by 1-2 feet on east facing shores. Fortunately, this wave is progressive and activity will diminish on Tuesday and end by Wednesday. An upper level ridge will push into the area from the northeast for the remainder of the week leading to mostly dry and unseasonably warm conditions.

